Help police find Greenville Jimmy John’s burglary suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is being sought by the Greenville Police Department investigators after he reportedly went in a business and took money.

Police said after midnight on Jan. 27, Gary Storey entered Jimmy John’s on McBee Avenue and took an unknown amount of money.

According to the release, Storey is a previous employee at the business.

Police said Storey is want on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Storey is asked to call GPD at 964-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.