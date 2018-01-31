Laurens Police investigate burns to child

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Police Department officials confirmed they are investigating after a child was taken to an area hospital with severe burns last week.

According to LPD’s Maj. Chrissie Cofield, the child was taken to Laurens County Memorial Hospital on Friday with severe burns.

The child was being watched by another person who reportedly called the child’s mother saying the child was hurt and that she needed to come get the child.

The child was possibly burned by water in a bath tub.

Cofield said the child has since been taken to the burn center in Augusta.

Police said there were discrepancies in comments from the woman who was taking care of the child.

Cofield said the case is still under investigation and no one has been charged.