Lawsuit claims guardrail led to Spartanburg Co. death

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A lawsuit filed on Wednesday, states guardrail defects led to a woman’s death in Spartanburg County.

Becky Blankenship and her husband were in a SUV that ran into a guardrail on I-26 in Spartanburg County in April of 2017. Becky Blankenship died from her injuries in the crash.

The lawsuit states that the guardrail, that was manufactured by Lindsay Corporation, pierced through the SUV’s exterior and frame, puncturing through to the backseat, instead of absorbing the vehicle’s crash. That guardrail is known as the X-LITE.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee moved to remove the X-LITE guardrails from their roadways.

Transportation officials in South Carolina said last year that, while they wouldn’t install more of the X-LITE system, they wouldn’t remove ones already in place until they’re damaged or at the end of their recommended 10-year lifespan. In December, state officials made statements similar to those issued by X-LITE officials, who have maintained their guardrails still meet federal guidelines.

“The governor is pleased that the Department of Transportation has done its due diligence and, out of an abundance of caution, has decided to remove these particular guardrails from its approved items list,” Brian Symmes, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, told The Greenville News in December. “Should there be any testing done that suggests these guardrails are unsafe to be used on South Carolina roads, the governor would ask that the department develop and present a proposal to him and the General Assembly for removing them in the most efficient and cost effective way possible.”

At the end of last year, South Carolina transportation officials told the paper the state didn’t keep exact figures on how many of the state’s 11,000 guardrails were X-LITEs. On its website, X-LITE says its product “is designed and manufactured to reduce the number and severity of injuries sustained from automobile accidents,” adding that no system “can prevent every tragedy.”