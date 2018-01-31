Leaders discuss economic impact of business in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Leaders in the upstate met Wednesday to discuss how to make sure Spartanburg’s economy stays strong.

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce says over the past three years $1.9 billion has been invested in Spartanburg County.

BMW is one of the biggest businesses in the upstate and they helped add 1,000 jobs to the county.

The Chamber of Commerce has reported 21 projects in Spartanburg County which added 1,789 new jobs. The capital investment of those project totaled $885,310,000.

Other industries that are giving Spartanburg a boost are manufacturing and hospitality.

GSP Airport also saw an increase in deplanements. The total increased by 2% from 2016 to 2017.

The Carolina Panthers training camp also brought more people and money into Spartanburg. The event saw 100,815 attendees and a $13.2 million impact.