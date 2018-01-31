LIVE: Autumn the giraffe in labor at Greenville Zoo

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville Zoo could soon be home to a baby giraffe.

On Wednesday morning, it appeared Autumn was giving birth.

The 11-year-old Masai giraffe was seen pacing around her barn in labor. The public can watch the birth live on the zoo’s Giraffe Cam.

The zoo announced Autumn was pregnant with her fourth calf in December and said the baby could arrive in February.

It comes while the zoo is closed for annual maintenance, which is also when Autumn gave birth to her last calf.

The father is Miles, 8, a Masai giraffe who arrived at the Greenville Zoo in September 2016.

“Baby news is always exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member of the zoo family. To add to the excitement, because Miles is such a tall giraffe, we’re especially curious and anxious to see what his first calf will look like,” Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said in a news release.

Autumn’s third calf, Tatu, was born in February 2016. He recently moved to Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Penn.