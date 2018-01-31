Man found hanged in Gaffney woods identified

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man who was found hanged in a wooded area in Gaffney has been identified.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a passerby discovered the body near the intersection of Indian Hill and Leadmine Streets around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Jon Mark Lyons, 44, according to the coroner.

He was identified through body tattoos, clothing and personal items.

Fowler says Lyons was reported missing on Sept. 3.

Lyons hanged himself that day and no foul play is suspected, according to the coroner.