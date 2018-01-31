Marvel Universe LIVE! comes to Greenville

Greenville, S.C, (PRESS RELEASE)— Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is performing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from February 1 – February 4, 2018 for SIX action packed performances. Tickets are on sale now. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or www.Ticketmaster.com. For group rates and information, contact Group Tickets Plus at 888-305-9550.

Show Times:

Thursday, February 1 7:30pm

Friday, February 2 7:30pm

Saturday, February 3 11am, 3pm, 7pm

Sunday, February 4 3pm

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Draxmake their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics,martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure.Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

To discover more about Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, go to www.marveluniverselive.com

