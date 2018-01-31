More child sex crime charges for McDowell Co. man

John Wesley Conner
McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies say a missing man they found on Jan. 19 is accused of more child sex charges and other offenses.

John Wesley Conner, 50, of Mountain Hemlock Drive in Marion was charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, one of statutory rape, and one count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

He is now charged with another count each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child

He is also charged with altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia have been added.

Family members reported him missing on Jan. 16.

They say he told them he was threatening to harm himself, according to the report.

Allegations surfaced that Conner had sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions during their investigation, according to detectives.

Conner was found and taken into custody Jan. 19.

Deputies say the added charges stem from inappropriate contact with the same 11-year-old girl.

Conner destroyed computer files regarding a sex offense, according to warrants.

Deputies also found .30 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia on Conner when he was arrested, according to the report.

