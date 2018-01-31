NC mom who was volunteer firefighter dies from flu

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman who was a Bear Grass firefighter and East Carolina University employee has died due to complications from the flu, according to Kurt Honican, first-responder and chaplain at Bear Grass Fire Rescue.

Dawn Harrison, Bear Grass Fire Rescue’s first female firefighter, had been with the department since 1998 and held the rank of lieutenant.

She had also been an accounting clerk with the East Carolina University School of Music.

Over the years, she was named firefighter of the year and first responder of the year.

Honican said she was extremely devoted to her son Tanner and the community.

“Harrison was a well-known figure in Bear Grass and will be greatly missed,” Honican said.

ECU School of Music Director Chris Ulffers released the following statement:

“Dawn Harrison was a great friend and valued employee of the East Carolina University School of Music. As her colleagues, we are shocked and saddened by her passing. ECU joins her family and community in mourning our shared loss.”

Visitation will be held Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her memory to Bear Grass Fire Rescue.