Related Coverage Explosive thrown from passing car in Anderson Co.



ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA)–Deputies are investigating an explosion Tuesday night in the Starr community.

No one was hurt when the device exploded near the intersection of Travis and Martin roads.

A man tells 7 News he and his wife heard a loud boom around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the bomb squad and ATF were called in to investigate the “small scale device.”

Early Wednesday morning, it was unknown who put the device there.

This is a developing story.