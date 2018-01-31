Secret text codes your teen may be using



(CBS) – Decoding your child’s text messages can be a tough task, especially when the way they communicate keeps changing.

“The eggplants emoji and peach emoji are more than fruits and vegetables,” Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer for Bark, said.

Titania Jordan runs Bark — a site for parents that keeps track of what teens and tweens text and post.

CBS’ Audrina Bigos asked Jordan, “Does Bark flag them on these codes?”

“Yes. It will show you this is what was sent, this is what platform, this is what context and this is what it means,” Jordan said.

Like GNOC: Get Naked on Cam.

Or KMN: Kill Me Now.

Netflix and Chill: An invite to hook up.

99 means parents are gone.

Codes aren’t new, but it seems like they are ever-evolving.

“They are,” Jordan said. “Another thing we’re seeing is FINSTA. That’s short for a fake Instagram account.”

They’re younger and younger. It’s not just teens anymore.

“In middle school we’ve seen an increase in sexting and using inappropriate language or pictures through ways of selfish expression,” Dr. Kortney Peagram, owner of Bulldog Solution, said.

Peagram uses her work in local schools to train parents and teachers. She does encourage learning your child’s lingo, but does not suggest over-monitoring.

“They will find another way because you didn’t talk to them. You’re just monitoring everything without having those conversations,” Peagram said.

Here are other examples of shorthand young people may use:

1174: Meet at a Party Spot

420: Marijuana Reference

53X: Code For Sex

9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around

AF: As F**K

ASL: Age/Sex/Location

Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person

CU46: See You For Sex

Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze

GTG: Got to Go

GNOC: Get Naked on Cam

ILY: I Love You

IRL: In Real Life

ISO: In Search Of

IWSN: I Want Sex Now

FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account

FWB: Friends With Benefits

J/K: Just Kidding

Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking

KMN: Kill Me Now

KMS: Kill Myself

KYS: Kill Yourself

LH6: Let’s Have Sex

Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk

LOL: Laughing Out Loud

MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy

Netflix and Chill: Getting together and hooking up

NP: No Problem

NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer

OMFG: Oh My F**king God

PAL: Parents are Listening

ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off

UH: Are You Horny?

SH: Sh** Happens

SMDH: Shake My Damn Head

SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”

Snatched: On point, very good or well styled

TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me

TF: The F**k

Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”

TWD: Texting While Driving

WTF: What the F**K?

WUF: Where You From?

WYD: What You Doing?