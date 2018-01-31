Secret text codes your teen may be using

(CBS) – Decoding your child’s text messages can be a tough task, especially when the way they communicate keeps changing.
If you monitor your children’s text messages, you might have some trouble understanding what they say.
“The eggplants emoji and peach emoji are more than fruits and vegetables,” Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer for Bark, said.
Titania Jordan runs Bark — a site for parents that keeps track of what teens and tweens text and post.
CBS’ Audrina Bigos asked Jordan, “Does Bark flag them on these codes?”
“Yes. It will show you this is what was sent, this is what platform, this is what context and this is what it means,” Jordan said.
Like GNOC: Get Naked on Cam.
Or KMN: Kill Me Now.
Netflix and Chill: An invite to hook up.
99 means parents are gone.
Codes aren’t new, but it seems like they are ever-evolving.
“They are,” Jordan said. “Another thing we’re seeing is FINSTA. That’s short for a fake Instagram account.”
They’re younger and younger. It’s not just teens anymore.
“In middle school we’ve seen an increase in sexting and using inappropriate language or pictures through ways of selfish expression,” Dr. Kortney Peagram, owner of Bulldog Solution, said.
Peagram uses her work in local schools to train parents and teachers. She does encourage learning your child’s lingo, but does not suggest over-monitoring.
“They will find another way because you didn’t talk to them. You’re just monitoring everything without having those conversations,” Peagram said.
Here are other examples of shorthand young people may use:
1174: Meet at a Party Spot
420: Marijuana Reference
53X: Code For Sex
99: Parents are Gone
9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around
AF: As F**K
ASL: Age/Sex/Location
Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person
CU46: See You For Sex
Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze
GTG: Got to Go
GNOC: Get Naked on Cam
ILY: I Love You
IRL: In Real Life
ISO: In Search Of
IWSN: I Want Sex Now
FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account
FWB: Friends With Benefits
J/K: Just Kidding
Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking
KMN: Kill Me Now
KMS: Kill Myself
KYS: Kill Yourself
LH6: Let’s Have Sex
Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk
LOL: Laughing Out Loud
MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy
Netflix and Chill: Getting together and hooking up
NP: No Problem
NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer
OMFG: Oh My F**king God
PAL: Parents are Listening
ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off
UH: Are You Horny?
SH: Sh** Happens
SMDH: Shake My Damn Head
SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”
Snatched: On point, very good or well styled
TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me
TF: The F**k
Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”
TWD: Texting While Driving
WTF: What the F**K?
WUF: Where You From?
WYD: What You Doing?