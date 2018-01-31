Spartanburg Library refuse to pay ransomware

Spartanburg, SC

The Spartanburg County Public Library shut down their computer system after hackers seized their information.

Access to the libraries computers and wireless devices is now disabled for two days. Hackers demanding money to release the information.

Computer hacking, ransomware, encrypted information, all names we’re pretty familiar with. It’s a sign of the times. This cyber hit holding information hostage by shutting down internet information and keeping books on shelves.

ransomware holding cyber information hostage affecting all Spartanburg County Libraries.

Eric Ruppe a frequent library customer says, ” we’ll I was surprised and kind of sad for the library because it’s a public service, now people can’t checkout books, we don’t have WIFI here.”

On Monday the I.T. department notice half of their 23 servers encrypted with ransomware

Todd Stephens, Spartanburg County Librarian says, “so we immediately began shutting down computers. everything from desktops to servers, to public access to computers we use for book check out circulation.”

Hackers demanding 3.6 to 3.8 bitcoin, which is roughly $35,000, to release the library information. Officials not bowing to ransomware demands, instead they’re using a back up system to restore information.

Todd says “our folks are taking the methodical approach of going thru each server accessing damage, scrubbing it clean and reloading information.”

Credit and debit card information protected by a third party service, those computers not connected to the libraries system. the only information hackers have access to are names and addresses.

Bri Armstrong comes a few times a week to work on her online business, she chose to come and use her laptop anyway. Bri says, ” I was a little worried but I pulled up my hotspot, put my password on it so no one can hack into it.”

As of wednesday afternoon, staffers using pencil and paper to check out books.

This is the world we now live in – where pretty much anyone is vulnerable to hacking.

moving forward, library officials say, although they’re comfortable with the safe-guards they have in place, they’ll make the necessary adjustments to keep this from happening again.