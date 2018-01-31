Teen accused of armed robbery, shoplifting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County teen has been arrested on multiple charges related to several business robberies.

According to a Anderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, Marcus Demarius Smith, 19, was arrested and charge with armed robbery, robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shoplifting.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 11, 2017, deputies responded to Taco Bell, located at 2629 S. Main St. around 6 p.m., in reference to an armed robbery.

Employees at the restaurant said the suspect went in the business with a gun and took the cash register from the building.

On Jan. 28, deputies were called to Dollar General, 2835 S. Main St. in reference to a shoplifting around 6:50 p.m.

The manager of the store told deputies that the suspect entered the store and left without paying for his items when his card was declined.

Around 8 p.m. on that same day, deputies responded to the same Dollar General, for another shoplifting complaint.

The clerk at the store told deputies that she was outside collecting shopping carts and when she went back inside, a man was behind the counter grabbing items and putting them in a bag.

She said when she tried to call police, the man knocked her aside and ran from the store.

Smith was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.