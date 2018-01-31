Teen hit by Jeep, search for driver underway

STEPHENS Co., GA (WSPA)–Deputies are looking for a vehicle in a hit-and-run that injured a 16-year-old girl. The accident happened early Sunday morning on Oak Valley Road at Abbey Lane in Toccoa.

Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said deputies recovered a mirror from the scene that identified the vehicle as a dark green 1993 to 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It’s missing a passenger-side mirror and has a damaged headlight.

The girl’s father, Clint Dysinger, said she was badly bruised, but is expected to be OK. He is calling on the person responsible to come forward and accept responsibility.

Dysinger also has words of advice for other parents: “…She could have died. So to all you parents, please hug your kids tight and tell them you love them. We aren’t promised tomorrow. I almost didn’t get a second chance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-886-2525.