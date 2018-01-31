1 dead in VA train crash, no lawmakers seriously hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

The White House reports one person is dead.

No lawmakers or staff were seriously hurt.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ralph Norman and Tom Rice announced on social media that they were aboard the train. Both Congressmen said they are OK.

I am on the train in WV that was involved in an accident, I am okay. I am praying for those injured. — Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 31, 2018

I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured. https://t.co/rxYXUI8Bab — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 31, 2018

-WSPA contributed to this report.