Tuesday High School Basketball

By Published:

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrews 68, Latta 50

Berkeley 76, R.B. Stall 60

Bishop England 52, Manning 44

Blacksburg 84, Chesnee 67

Bluffton 58, Wade Hampton (H) 48

Brookland-Cayce 65, Gilbert 38

Broome 77, Woodruff 53

Calhoun County 67, Silver Bluff 63

Cardinal Newman 88, Ben Lippen 55

Carolina Forest 71, West Florence 60

Carvers Bay 68, Kingstree 55

Cathedral Academy 77, Summerville Faith Christian 40

Chapman 89, Mid-Carolina 67

Cheraw 94, North Central 64

Chester 78, Columbia 62

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 93, Dillon Christian 38

Clinton 53, Newberry 51

Colleton County 79, Beaufort 32

Conway 65, Socastee 38

Conway Christian School 73, Low Country Prep 72

Creek Bridge 43, East Clarendon 42

Darlington 64, Lugoff-Elgin 45

Dorman 71, Boiling Springs 60

Eau Claire 61, Fox Creek 36

Edisto 61, Pelion 53

Fort Mill 70, Rock Hill 42

Gaffney 64, James F. Byrnes 57

Garrett Academy of Technology 55, Woodland 50

Georgetown 50, Aynor 31

Goose Creek 61, Wando 35

Gray Collegiate Academy 85, Saluda 47

Great Falls 75, Timmonsville 58

Greenwood 73, Hillcrest 57

Greer 65, Eastside 46

Hammond 65, Heathwood Hall 37

Hemingway 75, Lake View 40

Hilton Head Island 62, Cane Bay 58

Holly Hill Academy 62, Clarendon Hall Academy 54

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 82, Wagener-Salley 58

Irmo 57, Spring Valley 54

J.L. Mann 70, T.L. Hanna 60

James Island 57, Fort Dorchester 49

Jefferson Davis Academy 75, Patrick Henry Academy 64

King’s Academy 77, Pee Dee Academy 68

Landrum 52, St. Joseph 49

Lewisville 74, Governors School 20

Lexington 46, Dutch Fork 45

Loris 68, Waccamaw 46

Lowcountry Leadership 72, Royal Live Oaks Academy 39

Lower Richland 50, Chapin 45

Marion 67, Johnsonville 63

McBee 60, Lamar 55

Midland Valley 58, Aiken 57

Myrtle Beach 55, St. James 32

Nation Ford 76, Clover 48

North Augusta 61, Airport 58

North Charleston 78, Burke 66

North Myrtle Beach 43, Marlboro County 42

Orangeburg Prep 46, Wilson Hall 29

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60, Dreher 41

Pendleton 50, Crescent 38

Philip Simmons 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 74

Pinewood Prep 81, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65

Ridge Spring-Monetta 75, North 67

Ridge View 74, Lancaster 42

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 76, Battery Creek 44

River Bluff 47, White Knoll 45

Riverside 48, Mauldin 33

South Aiken Baptist 62, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 11

Southside 85, Powdersville 43

Spartanburg Day 98, Greenwood Christian 37

Swansea 66, Strom Thurmond 56

Thomas Sumter Academy 41, Carolina Academy 34

Travelers Rest 74, Blue Ridge 51

W.J. Keenan 69, C.A. Johnson 31

Walhalla 61, Seneca 57

West Ashley 91, Summerville 75

Westside 71, Easley 54

Westwood 59, York Comprehensive 52

Whale Branch 40, Academic Magnet 34

Williston-Elko 65, Blackville-Hilda 52

Wren 80, Greenville 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 71, Indian Land 20

Batesburg-Leesville 72, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36

Berkeley 53, R.B. Stall 52

Bishop England 53, Manning 35

Blacksburg 78, Chesnee 34

Blackville-Hilda 104, Williston-Elko 40

Bluffton 69, Wade Hampton (H) 35

Brashier Middle College 60, Abbeville 17

C.E. Murray 47, Cross 33

Cardinal Newman 61, Ben Lippen 21

Carolina Forest 77, West Florence 35

Carvers Bay 45, Kingstree 34

Cheraw 56, North Central 42

Colleton County 41, Beaufort 40

Columbus Christian, N.C. 46, Grace Christian 19

Darlington 52, Lugoff-Elgin 19

Dillon 48, Lake City 23

Dorman 48, Boiling Springs 42

East Clarendon 75, Creek Bridge 32

Emerald 62, Carolina Academy 21

Fairfield Central 40, Camden 32

Florence Christian 49, Laurence Manning Academy 36

Fort Dorchester 56, James Island 52

Fox Creek 34, Eau Claire 33

Gaffney 53, James F. Byrnes 39

Georgetown 63, Aynor 19

Goose Creek 52, Wando 45

Greenville 62, Wren 45

Greenwood 49, Hillcrest 41

Greer 49, Eastside 48

Hammond 58, Heathwood Hall 19

Hartsville 65, Crestwood 63

Hilton Head Christian Academy 46, Colleton Prep 44

Hilton Head Island 29, Cane Bay 24

Hilton Head Prep 49, St. Andrew’s 25

Lamar 50, McBee 38

Landrum 64, St. Joseph 38

Lee Central 52, Central 7

Lewisville 37, Governors School 34

Lexington 52, Dutch Fork 40

Loris 59, Waccamaw 36

Lower Richland 40, Chapin 17

Marion 79, Johnsonville 18

Mauldin 41, Riverside 38

Midland Valley 36, Aiken 32

Myrtle Beach 48, St. James 10

Newberry Academy 35, Richard Winn Academy 34

Ninety Six 35, Southside Christian 30

Oakbrook Prep 38, Shannon Forest Christian 18

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Dreher 40

Pee Dee Academy 52, King’s Academy 14

Pelion 42, Edisto 35

Powdersville 41, Southside 35

Richland Northeast 62, South Pointe 55

Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, North 13

Ridge View 73, Lancaster 48

Ridgeland 47, Battery Creek 29

Rock Hill 44, Fort Mill 32

Saluda 47, Gray Collegiate Academy 38

Scott’s Branch 59, Branchville 6

Seneca 65, Walhalla 53

Silver Bluff 66, Calhoun County 64

Spring Valley 79, Irmo 49

Strom Thurmond 56, Swansea 52

T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 29

Timberland 38, Hanahan 26

Timmonsville 46, Great Falls 18

West Ashley 39, Summerville 32

Westside 26, Easley 24

Westwood 73, York Comprehensive 34

White Knoll 44, River Bluff 42

Whitmire 44, Dixie 19

Woodruff 52, Broome 45

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)