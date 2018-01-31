Tuesday High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrews 68, Latta 50
Berkeley 76, R.B. Stall 60
Bishop England 52, Manning 44
Blacksburg 84, Chesnee 67
Bluffton 58, Wade Hampton (H) 48
Brookland-Cayce 65, Gilbert 38
Broome 77, Woodruff 53
Calhoun County 67, Silver Bluff 63
Cardinal Newman 88, Ben Lippen 55
Carolina Forest 71, West Florence 60
Carvers Bay 68, Kingstree 55
Cathedral Academy 77, Summerville Faith Christian 40
Chapman 89, Mid-Carolina 67
Cheraw 94, North Central 64
Chester 78, Columbia 62
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 93, Dillon Christian 38
Clinton 53, Newberry 51
Colleton County 79, Beaufort 32
Conway 65, Socastee 38
Conway Christian School 73, Low Country Prep 72
Creek Bridge 43, East Clarendon 42
Darlington 64, Lugoff-Elgin 45
Dorman 71, Boiling Springs 60
Eau Claire 61, Fox Creek 36
Edisto 61, Pelion 53
Fort Mill 70, Rock Hill 42
Gaffney 64, James F. Byrnes 57
Garrett Academy of Technology 55, Woodland 50
Georgetown 50, Aynor 31
Goose Creek 61, Wando 35
Gray Collegiate Academy 85, Saluda 47
Great Falls 75, Timmonsville 58
Greenwood 73, Hillcrest 57
Greer 65, Eastside 46
Hammond 65, Heathwood Hall 37
Hemingway 75, Lake View 40
Hilton Head Island 62, Cane Bay 58
Holly Hill Academy 62, Clarendon Hall Academy 54
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 82, Wagener-Salley 58
Irmo 57, Spring Valley 54
J.L. Mann 70, T.L. Hanna 60
James Island 57, Fort Dorchester 49
Jefferson Davis Academy 75, Patrick Henry Academy 64
King’s Academy 77, Pee Dee Academy 68
Landrum 52, St. Joseph 49
Lewisville 74, Governors School 20
Lexington 46, Dutch Fork 45
Loris 68, Waccamaw 46
Lowcountry Leadership 72, Royal Live Oaks Academy 39
Lower Richland 50, Chapin 45
Marion 67, Johnsonville 63
McBee 60, Lamar 55
Midland Valley 58, Aiken 57
Myrtle Beach 55, St. James 32
Nation Ford 76, Clover 48
North Augusta 61, Airport 58
North Charleston 78, Burke 66
North Myrtle Beach 43, Marlboro County 42
Orangeburg Prep 46, Wilson Hall 29
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60, Dreher 41
Pendleton 50, Crescent 38
Philip Simmons 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 74
Pinewood Prep 81, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65
Ridge Spring-Monetta 75, North 67
Ridge View 74, Lancaster 42
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 76, Battery Creek 44
River Bluff 47, White Knoll 45
Riverside 48, Mauldin 33
South Aiken Baptist 62, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 11
Southside 85, Powdersville 43
Spartanburg Day 98, Greenwood Christian 37
Swansea 66, Strom Thurmond 56
Thomas Sumter Academy 41, Carolina Academy 34
Travelers Rest 74, Blue Ridge 51
W.J. Keenan 69, C.A. Johnson 31
Walhalla 61, Seneca 57
West Ashley 91, Summerville 75
Westside 71, Easley 54
Westwood 59, York Comprehensive 52
Whale Branch 40, Academic Magnet 34
Williston-Elko 65, Blackville-Hilda 52
Wren 80, Greenville 77
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 71, Indian Land 20
Batesburg-Leesville 72, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
Berkeley 53, R.B. Stall 52
Bishop England 53, Manning 35
Blacksburg 78, Chesnee 34
Blackville-Hilda 104, Williston-Elko 40
Bluffton 69, Wade Hampton (H) 35
Brashier Middle College 60, Abbeville 17
C.E. Murray 47, Cross 33
Cardinal Newman 61, Ben Lippen 21
Carolina Forest 77, West Florence 35
Carvers Bay 45, Kingstree 34
Cheraw 56, North Central 42
Colleton County 41, Beaufort 40
Columbus Christian, N.C. 46, Grace Christian 19
Darlington 52, Lugoff-Elgin 19
Dillon 48, Lake City 23
Dorman 48, Boiling Springs 42
East Clarendon 75, Creek Bridge 32
Emerald 62, Carolina Academy 21
Fairfield Central 40, Camden 32
Florence Christian 49, Laurence Manning Academy 36
Fort Dorchester 56, James Island 52
Fox Creek 34, Eau Claire 33
Gaffney 53, James F. Byrnes 39
Georgetown 63, Aynor 19
Goose Creek 52, Wando 45
Greenville 62, Wren 45
Greenwood 49, Hillcrest 41
Greer 49, Eastside 48
Hammond 58, Heathwood Hall 19
Hartsville 65, Crestwood 63
Hilton Head Christian Academy 46, Colleton Prep 44
Hilton Head Island 29, Cane Bay 24
Hilton Head Prep 49, St. Andrew’s 25
Lamar 50, McBee 38
Landrum 64, St. Joseph 38
Lee Central 52, Central 7
Lewisville 37, Governors School 34
Lexington 52, Dutch Fork 40
Loris 59, Waccamaw 36
Lower Richland 40, Chapin 17
Marion 79, Johnsonville 18
Mauldin 41, Riverside 38
Midland Valley 36, Aiken 32
Myrtle Beach 48, St. James 10
Newberry Academy 35, Richard Winn Academy 34
Ninety Six 35, Southside Christian 30
Oakbrook Prep 38, Shannon Forest Christian 18
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Dreher 40
Pee Dee Academy 52, King’s Academy 14
Pelion 42, Edisto 35
Powdersville 41, Southside 35
Richland Northeast 62, South Pointe 55
Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, North 13
Ridge View 73, Lancaster 48
Ridgeland 47, Battery Creek 29
Rock Hill 44, Fort Mill 32
Saluda 47, Gray Collegiate Academy 38
Scott’s Branch 59, Branchville 6
Seneca 65, Walhalla 53
Silver Bluff 66, Calhoun County 64
Spring Valley 79, Irmo 49
Strom Thurmond 56, Swansea 52
T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 29
Timberland 38, Hanahan 26
Timmonsville 46, Great Falls 18
West Ashley 39, Summerville 32
Westside 26, Easley 24
Westwood 73, York Comprehensive 34
White Knoll 44, River Bluff 42
Whitmire 44, Dixie 19
Woodruff 52, Broome 45
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)