Viral Video: “Talk about a bad hair day”

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Amazon has pulled a haircare product from it’s website after fire and smoke came shooting out of a Spartanburg woman’s hair dryer.

Erika Shoolbred posted the video on Facebook showing what happened while using the new hair dryer on Monday.

Shoolbred says she she received the product billed as a “Salon Grade Hair Dryer” in the mail last Saturday.

7 News showed the video to several stylists at Obsession Salon and Spa on John B. White Blvd.

All of them were shocked.

Holly Perry, a stylist, says, “Holy….that’s like a blow torch.”

Perry added she has never seen a hair dryer malfunction like the product in the video. She says it’s best to check the manufacturer expiration date on the box.

Shoolbred says Amazon refunded her the money and took the product off it’s website after she submitted a product safety form online but has yet to hear from the e-commerce giant nor the manufacturer, Oracorp.

7 News reached out to both entities but we have not heard back.

Here’s more of what Shoolbred emailed to 7 News about the experience:

“I purchased what was billed as a Salon Grade Hair Dryer from OraCorp on Amazon.com. I received it Saturday and used it for the first time Monday morning. This is what happened Monday morning. Only a few seconds into drying my hair, I suddenly heard the dryer motor slow down so I pulled it away from my head and turned it off. I waited a couple seconds and turned it on again. No warning, it then just ignited in fire and began to shoot flames. The on/off mechanism at this point did not work and only made the dryer act like a blowtorch. I had to pull the plug from the wall to shut it off. Even unplugged it continued to flame so I submerged it in water. It smoked and filled my bathroom with a horrible smell.

Amazon refunded me and took the product down, and completed a product safety form, which was submitted. I, too, reached out to OraCorp but have yet to have received a response. I am waiting to hear back from Amazon on their correspondence with OraCorp.”