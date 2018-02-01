2 students shot in L.A. middle school, girl in custody

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS) – Police say 2 students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom.

A female student is the suspect and is in custody.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles reports that a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said the shooting appears to have occurred at Sal Castro Middle School, which is located on the campus of Belmont High.

