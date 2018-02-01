3 arrested, 1 wanted after attempted forgery at Gvl bank, chase

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said three suspect of four suspects in a attempted forgery at an area bank have been arrested.

According to a Sgt. Bragg said police got a call from the Bank of Travelers Rest on Pelham Road around 6:30 p.m. in reference to an attempted forgery.

Bragg said four suspects in the attempted forgery got into a vehicle — later discovered to be stolen — and a brief chase occurred. The pursuit was called off shortly after.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near the Bon Secours Eastside Campus.

A K-9 unit was brought the area and helped with located three of the four suspects near a wooded area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.