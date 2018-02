LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A 7-year-old was injured and taken to an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle on US 221 in Laurens County.

According to South Caroline Highway Patrol, the accident happened about a half mile from Miss Emma’s Lane on 221 around 4:30 p.m.

SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis said the child ran into the road and was hit by a 2003 Mercury four-door vehicle heading south on 221.

The driver of the Mercury was not found at fault in the crash.