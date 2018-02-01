At least 8 confirmed whooping cough cases in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Doctors say there are at least 8 confirmed cases of whooping cough in Greenville County.

A few months ago, we told you of the outbreak in Henderson County that grew to 80 cases.

Whooping cough — also known as pertussus — starts with symptoms like a cold, but turns into violent coughing fits.

It used to be a rare illness, but health officials said it’s popping up more and more.

“For the most part, it just presents like the common cold and during this time one to two weeks it’s extremely contagious, spreads through respiratory droplets so breathing the same air, coughing, sneezing or touching a surface that has been contaminated,” Ayesha Nutt, nurse practitioner at Bon Secours St. Francis, said.

Nutt said the illness is more prevalent in younger and older people, but if you have any symptoms at any age see your healthcare provider.