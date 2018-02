IVA, SC (WSPA) – A 1-month old boy has died, possibly because of unsafe sleeping conditions, according to the Anderson Co. Coroner.

It happened at a home in Iva around 8 Thursday morning.

Coroner Charlie Boseman says the baby boy was sleeping with his mother and the father discovered he wasn’t breathing while he was getting ready for work.

Boseman said the death was accidental and likely caused by sleeping in bed with a parent.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.