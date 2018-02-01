Back-to-back aces on same hole in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A hole in one is a rarity, but not uncommon on the golf course.

But two golfers getting back-to-back holes in one on the same hole on the same day is another story.

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at Heddles Hideaway Golf Course in Spartanburg.

According to Megan Soots, general manager of the golf course, Barry Burnett and Mike Harpe were playing with three others Wednesday when they each hit the hole.

Soots said Burnett and Harpe have each been playing for 40 to 50 years.

Wednesday marked Burnett’s sixth hole in one and Harpe’s seventh, but it was a first for both men having a hole in one on the same day on the same hole.