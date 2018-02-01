Blue Ridge H.S. teacher investigated for misconduct with student

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An investigation is underway into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student at Blue Ridge High School.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials, investigators received information from administrators at the high school about the allegations on Jan. 30.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no charges have been filed.

Greenville County Schools officials released the following statement:

“Blue Ridge High School recently received allegations of possible inappropriate conduct by a teacher. Law enforcement was immediately notified. Administration and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter. The employee in question is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”