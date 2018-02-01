SWAT standoff in Greenville Co., deputies search for kidnapping suspect

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman in Greenville County.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night at a home on Old Buncome Road where a woman was reportedly beaten and tied up.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim managed to get free and call 911 for help.

Deputies were told the suspect, 41 year-old Shawn Mitchell Dickson, might still be inside the home. Greenville County SWAT team responded and searched the residence, but Dickson was not found.

Dickson is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.