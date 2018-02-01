Deputy shoots armed suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy shot an armed suspect Thursday, after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Barnardsville community.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Town Branch Road in reference to the domestic disturbance and made contact with an armed individual in the road near the home.

The deputy reportedly shot his firearm, which hit the suspect.

According to the release, the suspect was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

“As is common practice in an officer involved shooting the State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and is conducting an investigation,” from the release.