Fake $100 bills passed in Greenville, help police find suspects

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department investigators are warning area merchants about at least four cases of counterfeit $100 bills that were reportedly passed in the Central Business District in Greenville over the last week.

According to police, the $100 counterfeit bills have the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” printed on the front of the bill and “FOR CINEMATIC USE ONLY” on the back.

The bill also has the words “COPY” printed on both sides.

Police are asking business owners to educate their employees about the fake bills.

If anyone attempts to use a counterfeit bill or if you have any information that can help investigators find those responsible, call 864-271-5333 or 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).