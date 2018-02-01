Fire causes minor damage to Walmart in Easley

EASLEY (WSPA) – Fire caused minor damage to the Walmart in Easley, causing the store to be evacuated.

The Easley Fire Department was called to the store on Rolling Hills Circle around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. An employee pulled an alarm after seeing the fire burning in the stock room area.

The fire chief says smoke and flames were limited to an area of the burners of a natural gas fueled water heater.

The fire was put out within minutes, but the Walmart was evacuated. There were no injuries.

It appears to have been an accident according to Easley fire Chief Butch Womack.