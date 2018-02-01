Fmr. Woodruff HS asst. football coach accused of sex with student

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A former assistant football coach at Woodruff High School has been accused of having sex with a student, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Woodruff High School notified a school resource officer about a rumor about an employee having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The incident report said the rumor was third or fourth party that a student had kissed a coach.

The principal confronted the coach, De’Andre Reshaud Presley, who denied the allegation sometime before the Christmas holiday, according to the report.

A cached version of Woodruff’s Athletics web page shows he was an assistant football coach before he was removed from the website.

The report says Presley immediately resigned after the confrontation with the principal.

After Christmas break, deputies say Presley returned to the school and confessed to the principal that he was in a sexual relationship with a student.

The warrant said Presley had sexual intercourse with the student in November 2017.

The special victims unit investigator interviewed the victim and her mother and consulted the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office about the appropriate charge.

A warrant was approved for Presley’s arrest on Jan. 31 and he turned himself in Thursday morning.

He is charged with Sexual Battery with a Student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion, according to the warrant.

That charge is defined as:

If a person affiliated with a public or private secondary school in an official capacity engages in sexual battery with a student enrolled in the school who is eighteen years of age or older, and aggravated coercion or aggravated force is not used to accomplish the sexual battery, the person affiliated with the public or private secondary school in an official capacity is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than five hundred dollars or imprisoned for thirty days, or both.

Spartanburg School District 4 released the following statement:

Spartanburg District Four Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liston stated, “Mr. Pressley is no longer an employee in Spartanburg District Four. He had served in a non-certified staff position from June through December 2017. Administration immediately contacted a School Resource Officer and notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office when the matter was brought to their attention. Student safety has always been and will continue to be our top priority. The district conducts background checks on all employees and meets with new staff members to communicate the high expectations for employee conduct. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on personnel matters or matters related to the privacy of our students.”