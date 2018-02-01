Greenville County completes Sheriff’s Office audit

Greenville County has completed an audit into funds of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office General Fund and Special Revenue accounts. Those include the Narcotics fund and the Greenville Sheriff’s Foundation.

The financial audit was approved by County Council in November and completed by the County Auditor.

7 News has obtained a copy of this completed audit. The audit included a breakdown of expenditures in the General Fund by general line items, such as electricity, salaries, and different types of insurance to name a few. The audit also gave an accounting overview for the Sheriff’s Foundation, which showed they received a total of $282,167 in donations. From 2014 to 2016, the Sheriff’s Office received a total of $226,000 donations.

The auditor states that all expenditures in 2017 for the General Fund were valid. All activity in the Foundation was also deemed appropriate.

The audit did reveal that the Sheriff’s Foundation spent $1,676.92 on furniture for Sheriff Lewis’ office, which would normally be purchased through the department’s general fund budget.

The audit also revealed that the Sheriff’s Office had three certificates of deposit totaling around $616,000. County staff was not aware of these CD’s, according to the audit. This money will soon be cashed in and deposited into the Narcotics fund, says the audit.

7News asked the Sheriff’s Office several questions about the CD’s, including where the money for the accounts came from, and where the interest from the CD’s was going as well. As of this article, those questions have not been answered.

Council members tell 7 News they hope to sit down with the county auditor to review the documents she received from the Sheriff’s Office in the coming weeks.