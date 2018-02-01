Local program helps teens find summer jobs



MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) — Local business owners are warning teens that good summer jobs go fast.

A youth program at Mauldin United Methodist Church is helping place teens in jobs that pay well.

The church hosts the community program every year.

Organizers said teens are taught skills on how to apply, interview and better communicate. They also hear from employers on what they look for in a good employee.

The program will be held this weekend and the following businesses are expected to participate: Gravitopia, Greenville Rec, Frankie’s Fun Park, Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A, Cook Out and Publix.

Representatives from each company will address the do’s and don’ts of job searching, expectations and have a question-and-answer session.

The program will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mauldin United Methodist Church. The church is located at 100 E. Butler Avenue. Click or tap here for directions.

Food will be provided, and the program is completely free.