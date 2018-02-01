Piedmont man gets 17 years on drug charge

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Piedmont man was sentenced Wednesday on a drug charge.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Willis Rodrigus Weir, 34, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin- 2nd offense, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

On Dec. 1, Weir reportedly brought 13.57 grams of heroin from Atlanta, Ga. to a Greenville County Days Inn to sell it.

A Greenville County Sheriff”s Office deputy was at the hotel on a patrol when he saw someone arrive at Weir’s room.

When the deputy went to investigate possible drug activity, Weir ran from the room and left the heroin.