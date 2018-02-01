Presbyterian Holds Off Longwood, 67-62

CLINTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – Three Blue Hose scored in double-figures, including Davon Bell with 18 and Romeo Crouch with a career-high 16 points, to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team back from a halftime deficit and earn the 67-62 win over Longwood in Big South action Thursday evening in Clinton, S.C. Reggie Dillard scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Scoring the Match

A close game early, Longwood went up by six with 13:23 on the clock, using three three-pointers by B.K. Ashe to erase a two-point deficit and take a 17-11 lead. Two Romeo Crouch three-pointers helped PC knot the game at 21-21, 6:16 left. Tied again at 23-23, Longwood scored five straight to make it 28-23, with PC ending the half with four unanswered to go into the locker room trailing by just one, 28-29.

Longwood jumped out to a five-point lead, 34-29, off a 6-2 run, to open the second half, but it was PC with seven unanswered to make it a two-point home-team lead, 14:57 left. Tied at 45-45, with 9:53 on the clock, PC got three-pointers from Ruben Arroyo and Crouch to take a seven-point lead. Longwood cut the lead to one with just over four to play, but jumpers by Dillard and Davon Bell helped put the home team up by six again, 63-57, 2:28 left. A Lancer lay-up and three-pointer made it a one-point game yet again, 62-63, with a minute and a half to play, but a clutch basket by Bell at the one-minute mark and two free throws with three seconds to go helped seal the comeback win, 67-62.

Player of the Match

Romeo Crouch put up a career-high 16 points, nine coming off a career-high-tying three three-pointers. Davon Bell hit five-of-six free throws as part of his team-leading 18 points, while Reggie Dillard followed with 14 points, all but two coming in the second half. JC Younger paced the team in rebounds with eight, with Bell adding six assists. B.K. Ashe led Longwood with 16 points, followed by Charles Glover with nine rebounds.

Stat of the Match

An evenly played game between both teams, PC was able to get three more baskets for the win, with the Blue Hose going 23-of-51 for 45.1%, and the Lancers posting 20-of-50 for 40.0%. Both team connected on 14 free throws, with Longwood posting one more three-pointer, 8-7. The Lancers pulled down three more rebounds, 32-29, and had three more turnovers, 13-10.

Notables

– PC’s .933 free throw percentage (14-15) ranked seventh in the PC Division I record book.

– Romeo Crouch recorded a career-high 16 points off a best six-of-12 effort from the field.

– Armel TeTe hit a career-high four free throws.

For the Record

PC improves to 10-14 overall and 3-8 in the Big South, while Longwood drops to 6-18, 3-8.

Up Next

The Blue Hose head to UNC Asheville for a Feb. 3, game. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m., and will be shown live on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com.

How to follow

Fans can follow at www.GoBlueHose.com, and @BlueHoseHoops.