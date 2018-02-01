Restaurant boom in Spartanburg brings 17 new eateries to downtown

SPARTANBURG CO.,SC (WSPA)– Spartanburg is seeing a restaurant boom downtown with 17 new eateries coming by the end of the year. The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce says all the new restaurants give people diverse options.

“We hope that we get complimentary businesses that have something unique and a little bit different that they offer so it’s not direct competition, Jansen Tidmore said.”

Tidmore works with downtown development and says he hopes to work with business owners and help them keep their doors open to find success.

Many of the 17 new restaurants are locally owned small businesses.

Tidmore hopes these new restaurants add to Spartanburg’s downtown vibrancy.

He says this type of development doesn’t happen over night and sometimes is planned 5-10 years in the future. Not only are new restaurants coming to Spartanburg, but it is bringing new residents as well.

The chamber says this is good for the economy and shows downtown Spartanburg is the place to be during the day and at night.