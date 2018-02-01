Share the Love donation events

7News Caring for the Carolinas along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture are Sharing the Love in the month of February.

With all the freezing temps and snow, Miracle Hill has provided food and shelter for hundreds of those in need. We still have a few more weeks of winter.

Please donate to Miracle Hill Ministries to help restock their shelves.

We will be at the following locations from noon – 6 p.m. collecting:

Toiletries

Toilet paper

Paper products

Nonperishable food items

Towels

LOCATIONS & DATES

February 13th : Ingles 502 Ann Street Pickens SC

February 20th: Bath Fitter 608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC

February 27th: Unclaimed Furniture 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan SC