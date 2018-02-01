Suspect in Simpsonville deadly shooting arrested

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a Greer man who was shot and killed at Gateway Village Apartments last week.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, Davorien Laquez Ray was arrested for the murder of Collin Starcher, 21.

We reported earlier that Starcher was shot on Jan. 23 around 7:20 p.m. at Gateway Village Apartment on Boyd Avenue.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunfire before Starcher was found in the parking lot.

Starcher reportedly died at the scene.

Ray was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

During his arraignment, Ray was not issued a bond.