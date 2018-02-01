🔊911 CALL: Suspect shoots through door in home robbery say Henderson Co. Deputies

By Published: Updated:
Nicholas Michael Pacilli (left) - Dillon James Schimmel (middle) - Javier Cervantes Jr (right)
Nicholas Michael Pacilli (left) - Dillon James Schimmel (middle) - Javier Cervantes Jr (right)

FLAT ROCK, NC (WSPA) – Three men are accused of shooting through a woman’s door and stealing her purse when she opened the door, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

LISTEN TO 911 CALL ON APP

It happened on January 27, around 1 a.m. on Country Bear Lane in Flat Rock.

Deputies say a 70-year-old woman was startled by what she though was loud banding on her door.

When she opened the door, a masked man with a handgun rushed into her home.

The man stole her purse and ran.

Deputies say the loud bangs at the door were gunshots that were fired through the door and house.

The woman was not hurt.

Deputies interviewed neighbors and family and got a description of the suspect vehicle and a person of interest.

They found the suspect vehicle around 2 a.m. and that led them to a location on Raymond St.

Deputies say they found the property taken from the victim and items linking three suspects to the robbery.

The following men were arrested and charged:

1. Nicholas Michael Pacilli, 19, of Madison Claire Ave, East Flat Rock – One (1) felony count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one (1) felony count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Pacilli remains in the Henderson County Jail under a $130,000.00 secured bond.

2. Dillon James Schimmel, 23, of North Main Street, Hendersonville – One (1) felony count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Schimmel remains in the Henderson County jail under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

3. Javier Cervantes Jr, 21, of Raymond Street, Hendersonville – One (1) felony count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Cervantes is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

Crime