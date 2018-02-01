Upstate part of Northeast Georgia TB investigation

(WSPA) – A contact investigation into a strain of tuberculosis in Northeast Georgia that’s resistant to several drugs has extended into South Carolina.

We reported earlier that the two people with confirmed multi-drug resistant tuberculosis in Northeast Georgia are family members and are currently in home isolation.

The first case of multi-drug resistant TB was first diagnosed in mid-December of 2017 when the individual went to the hospital.

A third individual was reportedly being evaluated, according to health officials.

Georgia health officials notified hospitals in Hart, Franklin and Stephens counties to watch for anyone who may come in with symptoms.

The contact investigation does include individuals in South Carolina, but we’re working to find out what the extent of that possible contact may be.

Tuberculosis is a “disease caused by bacteria that are spread from person to person through the air. TB usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, the kidneys, or the spine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Sometimes drug-resistant TB occurs when bacteria become resistant to the drugs used to treat TB. This means that the drug can no longer kill the TB bacteria.”

DPH officials said the following are signs and symptoms that multi-drug resistant TB can include:

Prolonged cough

Coughing up blood or blood-stained mucus

Fever

Night sweats

Weight loss

Malaise

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/tb/default.htm.