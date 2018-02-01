Upstate teen dies from flu complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The number of flu-related deaths continues to climb near and far.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said two people have died there in recent weeks.

Shore confirmed one of those was Sydney Danielle Hanks. The 19-year-old lived in Anderson.

Hanks died Tuesday. Shore said she tested positive for the Influenza A strain and that flu contributed to her death.

According to an obituary, Hanks graduated from Westside High School in 2017. She’s survived by her parents and a sister.

Shore said a 73-year-old Anderson man died on Jan. 23 after suffering from the flu.

The S.C. Department of Health and Control said 84 people have died from the flu outbreak in the state this season, including 38 people last week.

DHEC said about 600 people were hospitalized between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.

Flu season usually runs from October through May.