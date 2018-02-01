Vehicle crashes into building in Anderson Co., driver injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said a car crashed into a building at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Greenville Street Thursday night.

According to Capt. Mike Aikens, a vehicle was driving on Greenville Street and continued through the intersection and into a building along Murray Avenue around 8 p.m.

Aikens told us he believes the building was unoccupied, but used to house a business.

Our crew at the scene said the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash and he was taken to AnMed Health.

No charges have been filed at this time.