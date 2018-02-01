Wanted man is shot, tries to flee ER, Asheville Police say

Windell Lamont Morgan (Source: Asheville Police Dept.)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police apprehended a wanted man after he was shot at an Asheville fast food restaurant and tried to flee the hospital.

Asheville Police Department said officers found a man shot in the leg when they responded to the Bojangles on Long Shoals Road around 8:24 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting victim, 20-year-old Windell Lamont Morgan, was identified as a wanted subject before he was released from the hospital. Police say Morgan tried to flee the emergency room but was apprehended.

According to Asheville Police Department, Morgan had open warrants for domestic assault, vandalism/malicious mischief, evading arrest, failure to appear, and drug charges in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Morgan is in the Buncombe County jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

