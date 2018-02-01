Wednesday High School Basketball

Associated Press
AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,3rd Ld-Writethru
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Baptist Hill 60, Lowcountry Leadership 30
Burke 81, Garrett Academy of Technology 70
Dorman 78, Spartanburg Day 61
Fort Mill 57, Lancaster 42
John Paul II 63, Beaufort Academy 46
Laurence Manning Academy 73, Thomas Sumter Academy 37
Palmetto Scholars Academy 66, Royal Live Oaks Academy 50
Ridge Spring-Monetta 69, North 61
Wade Hampton (G) 52, Riverside 41
Whale Branch 46, Woodland 32
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Asheville School, N.C. 41, St. Joseph 28
Dorman 66, Spartanburg Day 48
John Paul II 49, Beaufort Academy 42
Lancaster 46, Fort Mill 24
Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, North 20
