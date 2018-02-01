Wednesday High School Basketball

By Published:

Associated Press

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,3rd Ld-Writethru
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Baptist Hill 60, Lowcountry Leadership 30

Burke 81, Garrett Academy of Technology 70

Dorman 78, Spartanburg Day 61

Fort Mill 57, Lancaster 42

John Paul II 63, Beaufort Academy 46

Laurence Manning Academy 73, Thomas Sumter Academy 37

Palmetto Scholars Academy 66, Royal Live Oaks Academy 50

Ridge Spring-Monetta 69, North 61

Wade Hampton (G) 52, Riverside 41

Whale Branch 46, Woodland 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Asheville School, N.C. 41, St. Joseph 28

Dorman 66, Spartanburg Day 48

John Paul II 49, Beaufort Academy 42

Lancaster 46, Fort Mill 24

Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, North 20

