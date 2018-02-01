Woman jailed in boyfriend’s death threatens new one, warrants state

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend is now accused of threatening an ex-boyfriend as well.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reported Wednesday that 29-year-old Morgan E. Bishop was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of communicating a threat on Jan. 20. She’s accused of threatened her former boyfriend via Facebook message on Jan. 13, telling him the 2012 death of Roger Stuart Moody was “no accident.”

Moody was struck by a car, which her defense attorney, Greg Newman, said was an accident. Newman is now the district attorney. It’s unclear if Bishop has a lawyer now.

Bishop was originally charged with first-degree murder. She spent about five years in prison after the plea deal. Her probation ended last May.

