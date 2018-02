ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Three people were injured in a car that rear-ended an Anderson County deputy’s cruiser Friday night.

Our crew spoke to responders who said the car hit the deputy’s vehicle on Interstate 85 North at the 40 mile marker, which is the Highway 153 Exit.

Three people inside the vehicle that rear-ended the deputy were taken to Greenville Memorial for treatment.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate.