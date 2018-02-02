Baby inside SC home as man, woman overdose

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a baby was in a South Carolina home in which two adults overdosed.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling tells The Sun News that a woman died from the overdose Thursday afternoon, and a man responded to the opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

First responders removed a seven- or eight-month-old baby from the home and contacted social services.

No identities have been released. The infant’s connection to the man and woman has not been released.