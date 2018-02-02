CDC: 16 child deaths in US from flu this week

(WSPA) – The Center for Disease Control said this severe flu season is showing little signs of slowing down.

In the past week, the number of hospitalizations has jumped and more children and adults have died from flu.

The CDC reports that 16 children across the country died this week, bringing the total deaths in kids to 53.

In Anderson County, a family is preparing to bury their 19-year-old daughter on Saturday.

Sydney Hanks died on Tuesday, day after being diagnosed with the flu.

We’re told she had a pre-existing medical condition that causes her to have seizures.

But according to the CDC, healthy children are also at high risk.

“When we look at our hospitalization in children half of the children don’t have underlying medical problems, like asthma,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the CDC, said.

U.S. health officials said rates of people admitted to the hospital for flu are very high and that hospitalizations could top 700,000 by the end of the season.

The CDC said it’s important if you notice a person is getting better from the flu and then suddenly gets worse for them to seek medical attention right away.

“Influenza can be followed by a bacterial infection like pneumonia,” Schuchat said.

The CDC does not know if flu season has peaked and with many weeks ahead, it’s urging people to get a flu shot if they haven’t already.

The CDC also recommends antiviral medications, such as tamiflu, within 48 hours of symptoms for people at increased risk, which includes seniors over 65, children under 2, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions.