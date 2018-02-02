Flu Season: When it’s time to see a doctor

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – They are the questions many parents face when their child gets sick during flu season: How do I know it is the flu? When is it time to take them to see a doctor?

7 News posed the question to Dr. Jack Cleland at North Ridge Medical Park.

Cleland says almost always the flu starts with a fever. Anything 100.4 degrees and higher is considered a fever. Any temperature registering in the 104 to 105 degree range is considered a high fever.

Cleland says parents may want to wait and see if the fever starts to tick down..

Cleland says just as important is to listen to their breathing and ask yourself “are they struggling?”

Also, pay attention to what they’re drinking. Cleland says staying hydrated is key to flushing out the flu.

“If they’re breathing okay, drinking okay, and that fever’s trending down then they’re done. They’re probably okay to stay out.”

Even with the flu shot, they can still get the flu.However, Dr. Cleland says the shot helps weaken the symptoms.

How long should you expect the flu to stick around? Cleland says it depends. Children who received the flu shot may get over the flu in three days. Others may take five to seven days to fully recover.

Cleland also stresses you should wait a full 24 hours after they no longer have a fever before you sent them back to school or daycare. But, even then, Dr. Cleland says if they are still congested you may want to keep them at home a little longer. That congestion can mean they are still contagious.