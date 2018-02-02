Four Alabama teens hospitalized after drinking detergent

Related Coverage Stores lock up Tide pods after dangerous social media challenge

PELHAM, AL (WCMH/WSPA) — Four teenagers in Alabama are recovering after they were hospitalized for drinking washing detergent.

According to WIAT, the teens were taken to the hospital as a precaution after drinking the detergent mixed with water.

The teens were all released after being checked out by doctors, and presumably given a lecture.

A school spokesperson says they are investigating the incident, but wouldn’t confirm if this was another example of the infamous “Tide Pod Challenge.”

The American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) issued an alert about the dangerous trend in which teens film themselves eating laundry packets.

Experts warn that potential effects can include seizures, respiratory arrest, coma and death.

Poison control centers handled more than 90 intentional exposures by teens between 2016 and 2017, according to the AAPCC.

The association reports the number is on the rise – with 145 cases in the first four weeks of 2018.