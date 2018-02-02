Greenville Co. man accused of child pornography

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, Ezequiel Rivera Santiago, 25, was arrested on three charges connected to the exploitation of a minor on Jan. 26.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Santiago.

Investigators said he “engaged in sexually explicit communication and encourage a minor victim to create and send sexually explicit images.”

Santiago was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – first degree, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.