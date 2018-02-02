Help find missing teen Trevor Burleson from McDowell Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 17-year-old runaway.

Trevor Lee Burleson, of Burma Road East in Marion, left his home at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 and hasn’t been seen since.

He was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Burleson is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has light brown hair, brown eyes and piercings in both ears.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a white T-shirt and a blue short-sleeve, button-up shirt with white anchors on it underneath the hoodie.

He was also wearing blue jeans and a white ball cap with a flat bill.

Anyone with information concerning Burleson’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.